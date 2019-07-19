Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

You gotta love Pastor John Gray’s personalized messages…

Fit for New York City – in his New York shirt and with a New York themed sermon – Gray joined Get Up! Mornings’ third anniversary celebration at Wingate Park in Brooklyn to share a Word about “church.”

Church, he said, is who we are. That is, all Jesus-believing denominations. “All denominations are, is organized brokenness,” he said. “I can assure you there is not a Baptist heaven, there is not a Methodist heaven … there is no Black heaven, there is no White heaven … there is one Heaven with one Lord with one Father and one Holy Ghost so we better get it right down here.”

Gray commended everybody who showed up to worship God on a rainy work day in the middle of Brooklyn and encouraged them to continue to be loud about Jesus.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He compared the symbolism of the forbidden fruit in the Bible (re: Adam & Eve’s apple) to the temptations that come with living life in the Big Apple (re: New York City) to show how the power of the culture in Brooklyn affects areas outside of the borough.

“When Brooklyn changes, everything changes. Brooklyn is the cultural mecca,” he said. “Rap music, gospel music, arts, philosophy, sports, medicine, banking and education — all of it finds its Genesis right here in this borough. And if God can get a foothold in this borough, then do you know what that does for the rest of the city? Do you know that if revival breaks out in Brooklyn, revival breaks out [across the country]?”

When you’re going through trials, it’s easy to feel like less of an example, but Gray calls that your testimony, whereas pushing through adversities in Jesus’ name and believing God’s promises is the perfect example of faith.

“There’s nothing that you and I have done that can cause God to walk away from us. So I speak life to every person that’s been struggling,” he said. “No matter who you are, God’s got a handle on your life. We are the church and nothing in Hell can stop what God wants to do in your life.”

Amen!

Watch the full sermon up top and see more highlights from the show’s third year anniversary celebration below…

SEE ALSO: Erica Campbell & GRIFF Surprise BeBe Winans With Key To Brooklyn [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Donnie McClurkin Surprises Erica Campbell At 3rd Year Radio Anniversary Concert [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: See Photos From Get Up! Mornings’ 3 Year Anniversary Celebration [PHOTOS]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Pastor John Gray Delivers Pop Up Sermon At Get Up! Mornings 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com