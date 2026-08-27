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Meta Settles Lawsuit, with NC Up to $645M

Meta has reached a settlement in a lawsuit, agreeing to provide North Carolina with up to $645 million and implement changes to its Instagram and Facebook apps.

Published on August 27, 2026
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Meta has agreed to a $17 billion settlement with North Carolina and 28 other states over allegations that Facebook and Instagram were designed to keep young people hooked.

North Carolina could receive up to $646.4 million over 10 years. Meta will also make changes to its apps, including a default two-hour daily limit for teens, a midnight-to-6 a.m. nighttime block, school-day notification limits and reminders to take breaks.

Teens also won’t see likes and reactions by default, and Meta will add stricter age-verification measures and block certain extreme beauty filters.

Meta denied wrongdoing and did not admit liability as part of the settlement. North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson said the changes are important, but acknowledged they won’t solve every problem tied to social media.

The new features are expected to roll out over the next few months.

JJ cell phone
Source: jj / @JJonthemic Instagram

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