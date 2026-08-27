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Angel Taylor Talks New Single 'Show Me Your Wonders'

Angel Taylor Talks New Single ‘Show Me Your Wonders’ on The Light

Published on August 27, 2026
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Gospel vocalist Angel Taylor is back, and she brought a word of encouragement with her.

The award-winning singer and former member of the Grammy-winning group Trin-i-tee 5:7 came on The Light 103.9 to talk with Melissa Wade about her newest single, “Show Me Your Wonders,” released Aug. 7. For Taylor, this song arrived right on time.

“I feel like so many people are experiencing a lot, a lot in life right now and need God to really show up and need to really see his hand in their lives,” Taylor said.

If that hits home for you, you are not alone. That is exactly the heart behind the song.

Written and produced by her husband, Chris Capehart, with Taylor co-writing part of it, “Show Me Your Wonders” plays like a personal prayer. Taylor said she knew it was special the first time she heard it.

“The first time he let me hear what he was working on, I just felt like, wow, this is so perfect for right now and just so timely,” she said.

Taylor is no stranger to a big moment. Her 2022 solo single “Speak” reached No. 1 on the Gospel Airplay chart, proving her voice carries just as far on her own as it did with her beloved group.

This new single is only the beginning. Taylor told Wade an EP is on the way in October, and it features gospel favorites, Zacardi Cortez and Melvin Crystal.

“They are such amazing singers. It’s such a fun song. I’m excited about that,” she said.

Listeners can expect a rich mix of sounds. Taylor said the project blends gospel, R&B, pop and a touch of traditional flavor, all rooted in one theme.

“Mostly it’s about God’s love,” she said. “It’s about all the aspects of love, and we truly love this single.”

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