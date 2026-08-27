The Raleigh Convention Center is getting a new name.

Starting Thursday, the downtown venue will officially become the Atlantic Union Bank Convention Center. Atlantic Union Bank has signed a 15-year naming-rights deal with the city, paying more than $500,000 upfront, with the annual fee increasing by 2% each year.

The name change comes at an interesting time for the convention center, which is also preparing for a major expansion. Nearly 300,000 square feet will be added, including new ballrooms and meeting spaces. Construction is expected to start later this year and wrap up in 2029.

The convention center has hosted everything from high school graduations and concerts to major conferences, and the expansion is expected to give it even more room to bring people—and business—to downtown Raleigh.

A ceremony Thursday will officially unveil the new name.

Source: Danita Delimont / Getty