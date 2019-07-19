Antonio Santoro, Sunday’s Best Finalist From Durham, NC

Sunday’s Best kicked off season 9 on June 30th and there were several finalist from NC but one was from the Triangle area of Durham.

Antonio Santoro, 31, was 1 of 22 finalist from all over the world. Antonio attends “The River” church in Durham under the leadership of Bishop Godbee.

Check out facebook live as Melissa talks with Antonio Santoro who made it to the top 12 and now has launched a new project of his own “Not A Failure.”

