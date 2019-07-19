CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Antonio Santoro, Sunday’s Best Finalist From Durham, NC

1 reads
Leave a comment
Sunday Best

Source: Courtesy Of BET / BET

 

Sunday’s Best kicked off season 9 on June 30th and there were several finalist from NC but one was from the Triangle area of Durham.

Antonio Santoro, 31,  was 1 of 22 finalist from all over the world.  Antonio attends “The River” church in Durham under the leadership of Bishop Godbee.

Check out facebook live as Melissa talks with Antonio Santoro who made it to the top 12 and now has launched a new project of his own “Not A Failure.”

 

@Melissa Wade , Antonio Santoro , Sunday's Best , Sunday's Best season 9

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 hours ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 4 days ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 6 days ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 1 week ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 2 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 2 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 4 weeks ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close