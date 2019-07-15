2 Children Shot After Argument In Durham

An over night verbal dispute turned into a violent shooting altercation leaving 2 children shot.

When an overnight verbal dispute outside that home turned violent, shots fired hit two young victims inside the building.

Officers on scene told ABC11 crews that an argument broke out in an apartment complex parking lot near a white SUV. That argument turned violent and shots were fired. Those bullets went into a nearby duplex where two unidentified children (one boy and one girl) were hit.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time, but the girl was taken to the hospital.

No information about the shooter has been released.

