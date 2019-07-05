CLOSE
Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Name of Event:  The Blood Connection Blood Drive
Event Date:  07/06/2019
Event Time:  12:PM – 4:-PM
Venue Name:  Blood Connection Blood Drive
2525 Sanderford Rd
Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  The Blood Connection is sponsoring an annual Blood Connection Blood Drive

at the Gethsemane SDA Church, 2525 Sanderford Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

On Saturday July 6, from 12 pm to 4 pmAll donors will receive a $20.00 Walmart or $20.00 Chick Fil A gift card

Please join us to help give life to someone
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Stacy Fisher
Event Contact Number:  919-810-9851
Event Contact Email:  stacys.fisher@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  https//gethsemanesdachurch.org
City:  Clayton
State:  NC

 

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
Event Date:  7/6
Event Time:  6 pm-8 pm
Venue Name:  Forest Hills Park
1639 University Dr
Durham, NC 27707
Event Description:  Durham Parks and Recreation offers a summer series that includes concerts and movies in a beautiful setting – Durham’s parks.

Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while grooving to music or watching a movie on a big screen. Both activities are free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site and food will be available for purchase.

Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Suzan Smiles
Event Contact Number:  9195604355
Event Contact Email:  suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
Event Web Site:  https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series
City:  Durham
State:  NC

 

 

Name of Event:  “All About You” Girls Seminar
Event Date:  07/06/2019
Event Time:  11:00am-4:00pm
Venue Name:  Shawtown Community Building
28 Bethea Road
Lillington, NC, 27546
Event Description:  A one-day event hosted by COTK’s very own Young Jewels. This event is purposed to inspire, illuminate, and empower our future young women ages 12-18.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Whitney Harrison
Event Contact Number:  910-280-8487
Event Contact Email:  citizensofthekingdom2017@gmail.com
City:  Lillington
State:  NC
