Your List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

|Name of Event:
|The Blood Connection Blood Drive
|Event Date:
|07/06/2019
|Event Time:
|12:PM – 4:-PM
|Venue Name:
|Blood Connection Blood Drive
|2525 Sanderford Rd
|Raleigh, NC 27610
|Event Description:
|The Blood Connection is sponsoring an annual Blood Connection Blood Drive
at the Gethsemane SDA Church, 2525 Sanderford Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
On Saturday July 6, from 12 pm to 4 pmAll donors will receive a $20.00 Walmart or $20.00 Chick Fil A gift card
Please join us to help give life to someone
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Stacy Fisher
|Event Contact Number:
|919-810-9851
|Event Contact Email:
|stacys.fisher@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|https//gethsemanesdachurch.org
|City:
|Clayton
|State:
|NC
|Name of Event:
|Rock the Park Concert & Movie Series
|Event Date:
|7/6
|Event Time:
|6 pm-8 pm
|Venue Name:
|Forest Hills Park
|1639 University Dr
|Durham, NC 27707
|Event Description:
|Durham Parks and Recreation offers a summer series that includes concerts and movies in a beautiful setting – Durham’s parks.
Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while grooving to music or watching a movie on a big screen. Both activities are free and open to the public. Food vendors will be on site and food will be available for purchase.
Please bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Suzan Smiles
|Event Contact Number:
|9195604355
|Event Contact Email:
|suzan.miles@durhamnc.gov
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.dprplaymore.org/318/Rock-the-Park-Concert-Movie-Series
|City:
|Durham
|State:
|NC
|Name of Event:
|“All About You” Girls Seminar
|Event Date:
|07/06/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00am-4:00pm
|Venue Name:
|Shawtown Community Building
|28 Bethea Road
|Lillington, NC, 27546
|Event Description:
|A one-day event hosted by COTK’s very own Young Jewels. This event is purposed to inspire, illuminate, and empower our future young women ages 12-18.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Whitney Harrison
|Event Contact Number:
|910-280-8487
|Event Contact Email:
|citizensofthekingdom2017@gmail.com
|City:
|Lillington
|State:
|NC
