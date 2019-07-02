CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC Man Sues Hardees Over Hash Browns Incident

7 reads
Leave a comment
Hardee's

Source: Hardee’s / Hardee’s

 

A North Carolina man has filed a federal lawsuit against the Hardee’s restaurant chain, saying he felt like he was in a scene from the segregated 1960’s.

In the lawsuit, Tommy Martin, of Mount Holly, claimed the fast-food restaurant violated his civil rights by not putting enough hash rounds on his plate.

The 58-year-old, who is black, alleged that his skin color led him to be served fewer of the fried-potato breakfast item.

He filed the handwritten lawsuit Friday at the US District Court in Charlotte. Martin said the incident, which happened in 2018 at a Hardee’s in Gaston County, made him feel stupid and gave him a fear of food.

Martin told the Charlotte Observer “It’s not a money issue,” …. “I just want to be treated fairly.”

Hardee’s has declined to comment, saying the lawsuit is against an independently owned and operated franchise.

The company did tell Huff Post that it is aware of the lawsuit and “we take these allegations seriously.”

Source:  ABC11.com

 

Hardees lawsuit , hash browns , Mount Holly , Tommy Martin

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 30 mins ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 1 week ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 2 weeks ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 2 weeks ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 3 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 3 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 4 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 4 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close