Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Pastors, Clergy, Spiritual and Political Leaders

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

Hurricane and Other Destruction Victims

MO Veterans Home Residents

School Teachers/Administrators/Bus Drivers

New Life Evangelistic Center

Homeless and Misfortunate

Honorable Wesley Bell

Honorable Kim Gardner

Police Chief John Hayden

Honorable Jimmie Edwards

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Bernice Turner

Dr. Frances Whitney

Family of Office Langsdorf

Family of Leoma Hopkins

Jerusalem MBC Family

Angela House & Family

Family of Rev. Lauren Hickman

West Side MBC Family

St Louis Gospel Choral Union

Dr. Marabeth G

Mother Mattie Vinson

Mother Mary Ward

Deacon Clarence Grayson

Joy B

Austin L

Chester S

Tyler B

Sylvia J

Karen H

Thomas S

Mike P

Cosmo B

Ashanta B

Dorian B

Wilma D

Carol B

Gwendolyn B

Laverne B

Jamel B

Carol B

Lauren C

Christopher S

Meggan

Aurelia

KT

Dale P

Kiefer Family

Whitney F

Melinda H

Evlyn N

Destiny C

Dare M

Andy M

Jerry G

Amber J

King’s Park International Church

Pearsontown Elementary

Piedmont Restaurant

Jerome F

Sis. January

Lisa E

Dorothy M

Ashley B

Jalen B

Alvin T

Pamela T

Prayer Requests “God Still Answers Prayer” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Evangelist Mary Tillman Posted 1 hour ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: