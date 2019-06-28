Your List Of Free Community Events In Our Area

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Name of Event:
|Compassion Day
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|10-2
|Venue Name:
|Holly Springs United Church of Christ
|116 Third St
|Holly Springs NC 27540
|Event Description:
|This is a totally free event. We will have clothes,hygiene kits,food,dental services,games and water slide for the kids. Entertainment, speakers, workshops. Health screenings all types of services for individuals and families.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|William Ball
|Event Contact Number:
|9199463846
|Event Contact Email:
|william.ball@icloud.com
|City:
|Holly Springs
|State:
|NC
|
Name of Event:
|One Nation Under God
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|2:00pm
|Venue Name:
|Kingdom Impact Global Ministries
|2503 Murchison Road
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Healing Hands of Love Kingdom …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Apostle Gail Pate
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 286-3255
|Event Contact Email:
|healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site: healinghandsofloveministries.net
|Name of Event:
|Mime and Praise Dance Expo
|Event Date:
|06/30/2019
|Event Time:
|4pm-8pm
|Venue Name:
|Carolina Pines
|2305 Lake Wheeler Rd
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|Women with a Divine Purpose would like to invite you their community event. If you would like to be apart of the great event please contact Tameka by email or phone. We are searching for singers, mime and praise dancers.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Tameka
|Event Contact Number:
|919-219-1944
|Event Contact Email:
|tameka0725@hotmail.com
|City:
|Garner
|State:
|NC
|Name of Event:
|Roar! Life is wild, God is good.
|Event Date:
|06/24/2019 – 06/28/2019
|Event Time:
|6:30pm – 8:30pm
|Venue Name:
|New Beginning Christian Fellowship Church
|111 Towerview Ct
|Cary, NC 27513
|Event Description:
|Roar! The African adventure allows …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Stephanie Ward
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)434-1475
|Event Contact Email:
|sbooker.ward@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.vbspro.events/p/348adc
|
|Name of Event:
|Pop Up Shop
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|10am-3pm
|Venue Name:
|True Love Christian Ministry
|1140 Benson Rd. Ste 203
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Showcasing the wonderful work of creative entrepreneurs. Shopping with unique finds from local small businesses!
Come shop, eat, and socialize at True Love Christian Ministry “Pop Up Shop” June 29, 2019 from 10:00 am -3:00 pm.
*This is an event for everyone to participate in*
~We’re still accepting vendors~
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Michelle Fitzgerald
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)619-1211
|Event Contact Email:
|Ladymichelle74@outlook.com
|City:
|Garner
|State:
|NC
|Name of Event:
|Outreach Service entitled “Just Be You”
|Event Date:
|06/30/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Venue Name:
|Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
|906 South Roxboro Street
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|A special sermon delivered by …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Pattye Brown
|Event Contact Number:
|919-688-4262
|Event Contact Email:
|naasauat@gmail.com
|Name of Event:
|The Awakening Experience: AWE on 5th
|Event Date:
|06/30/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 p.m.
|Venue Name:
|Shaw University
|118 E. South Street
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Join Shaw University Divinity School …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Joscelyne Brazile
|Event Contact Number:
|919-719-1081
|Event Contact Email:
|joscelyne.brazile@shawu.edu
Event Web Site: https://www.shawu.edu/Divinity
|Name of Event:
|THE PEOPLES PANTRY
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|4PM-8PM
|Venue Name:
|LAUNCH MINISTRIES
|3013 BARROW DR
|RALEIGH NC 27616
|Event Description:
|FEEDING THE COMMUNITY AND HAVING …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Yolanda Morgan
|Event Contact Number:
|919-977-4433
|Event Contact Email:
|pastoryolanda@launchall.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.launchall.org
|Name of Event:
|Game Changer Teen Summit
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|10AM 12 PM
|Venue Name:
|Abundant Life Ministries
|722 Falls Rd
|Rocky Mount NC 27804
|Event Description:
|Teen Summit to discuss
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Partice Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|252 544 4161
|Event Contact Email:
|Part316@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|n/a
|Name of Event:
|ST. MONTAQUE UNITY UNION
|Event Date:
|06/30/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Venue Name:
|St Montaque Chapel
|1042 Medlin Road
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|This event will have several …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Magalene David
|Event Contact Number:
|(984)212-0098
|Event Contact Email:
|betsylou17@yahoo.com
|Name of Event:
|A.R.C.’s Closet
|Event Date:
|06/29/2019
|Event Time:
|8am – 2 pm
|Venue Name:
|Force of Life Fayetteville center
|2415 Gary Street
|Fayetteville,NC
|Event Description:
|This is a fundraiser for …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Darleen Conway
|Event Contact Number:
|609-230-9067
|Event Contact Email:
|Dconwayfolf@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Www.folfayetteville.org
|Name of Event:
|Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of
|Event Date:
|June 30, 2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM
|Venue Name:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
|2722 E Main Street
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of Ministry Excellence
Honoring Bishop Marion E. Wright, Sr. (Senior Pastor)
Theme: A Man After God’s Heart, Jeremiah 3:15
Guest Speaker: Bishop Darion White, Sr., Pastor of Victorious Life Fellowship Church, Durham, NC.
Date: Sunday, June 30, 2019
Time 4:00 pm
Location: Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace, 2722 E. Main St., Durham, NC
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|DeMarcus Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 818-6799
|Event Contact Email:
|adwilli3@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|Http://getgraceonline.org
|City:
|Haw River
|State:
|NC
|
Name of Event:
|Reset Refresh ONE Nite Revival
|Event Date:
|06/30/2019
|Event Time:
|5pm
|Venue Name:
|Journey LIFE Center
|4921 Raeford Rd
|FAYETTEVILLE NC 28304
|Event Description:
|One Nite Revival with Elder …
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Event Contact:
|Rodney T Raines
|Event Contact Number:
|9108645406
|Event Contact Email:
|rodney.t.raines@gmail.com