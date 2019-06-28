CLOSE
Your List Of Free Community Events In Our Area

Kids At The July 2018 KYS Block Party

Source: Brian Stukes / On-SiteFotos.com

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Name of Event:  Compassion Day
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  10-2
Venue Name:  Holly Springs United Church of Christ
116 Third St
Holly Springs NC 27540
Event Description:  This is a totally free event. We will have clothes,hygiene kits,food,dental services,games and water slide for the kids. Entertainment, speakers, workshops. Health screenings all types of services for individuals and families.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  William Ball
Event Contact Number:  9199463846
Event Contact Email:  william.ball@icloud.com
City:  Holly Springs
State:  NC
 

Name of Event:  United 1 Stand
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  12-4 pm
Venue Name:  Herman Park
900 Park Av.
Goldsboro
Event Description:  Our vision is to become a strong community based event that brings our community together for fun, food, and fellowship regardless of who you are.

(Abundant Grace Church Outreach ministry).
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Von Britton
Event Contact Number:  919 750 421
Event Contact Email:  United1stand18@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  United1stand.org
City:  Goldsboro
State:  NC

 

 

Name of Event: 

 One Nation Under God
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  2:00pm
Venue Name:  Kingdom Impact Global Ministries
2503 Murchison Road
Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Healing Hands of Love Kingdom …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Apostle Gail Pate
Event Contact Number:  (910) 286-3255
Event Contact Email:  healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com

Event Web Site: healinghandsofloveministries.net

 

 

Name of Event:  Mime and Praise Dance Expo
Event Date:  06/30/2019
Event Time:  4pm-8pm
Venue Name:  Carolina Pines
2305 Lake Wheeler Rd
Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  Women with a Divine Purpose would like to invite you their community event. If you would like to be apart of the great event please contact Tameka by email or phone. We are searching for singers, mime and praise dancers.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Tameka
Event Contact Number:  919-219-1944
Event Contact Email:  tameka0725@hotmail.com
City:  Garner
State:  NC
 

 

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Roar! Life is wild, God is good.
Event Date:  06/24/2019 – 06/28/2019
Event Time:  6:30pm – 8:30pm
Venue Name:  New Beginning Christian Fellowship Church
111 Towerview Ct
Cary, NC 27513
Event Description:  Roar! The African adventure allows …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Stephanie Ward
Event Contact Number:  (919)434-1475
Event Contact Email:  sbooker.ward@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.vbspro.events/p/348adc

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Community Vendor Day
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  11am-3pm
Venue Name:  Southeastern Healthcare of NC
3401 Carl Sandburg Rd
Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Family friendly Community Vendor event in Raleigh, NC. Vendors for the whole family. Fashion show from Hidden Gems Thrift Store in Garner, NC. Vendors, Food, Kids activities and gifts for seniors 65 and up. Hosted by non-profit Southeastern Wake Adult Day Care.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Tia Rowland-Webb
Event Contact Number:  919-464-9130
Event Contact Email:  hiddengemsthrift@gmail.com
City:  Garner
State:  NC
 
 
 
Name of Event:  Pop Up Shop
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  10am-3pm
Venue Name:  True Love Christian Ministry
1140 Benson Rd. Ste 203
Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:  Showcasing the wonderful work of creative entrepreneurs. Shopping with unique finds from local small businesses!

Come shop, eat, and socialize at True Love Christian Ministry “Pop Up Shop” June 29, 2019 from 10:00 am -3:00 pm.

*This is an event for everyone to participate in*

~We’re still accepting vendors~
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Michelle Fitzgerald
Event Contact Number:  (919)619-1211
Event Contact Email:  Ladymichelle74@outlook.com
City:  Garner
State:  NC

 

Name of Event:  Outreach Service entitled “Just Be You”
Event Date:  06/30/2019
Event Time:  11:00 A.M.
Venue Name:  Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
906 South Roxboro Street
Durham, NC
Event Description:  A special sermon delivered by …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Pattye Brown
Event Contact Number:  919-688-4262
Event Contact Email:  naasauat@gmail.com

 

 

Name of Event:  The Awakening Experience: AWE on 5th
Event Date:  06/30/2019
Event Time:  3:00 p.m.
Venue Name:  Shaw University
118 E. South Street
Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Join Shaw University Divinity School …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Joscelyne Brazile
Event Contact Number:  919-719-1081
Event Contact Email:  joscelyne.brazile@shawu.edu

Event Web Site: https://www.shawu.edu/Divinity

 

Name of Event:  THE PEOPLES PANTRY
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  4PM-8PM
Venue Name:  LAUNCH MINISTRIES
3013 BARROW DR
RALEIGH NC 27616
Event Description:  FEEDING THE COMMUNITY AND HAVING …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Yolanda Morgan
Event Contact Number:  919-977-4433
Event Contact Email:  pastoryolanda@launchall.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.launchall.org

 

 

Name of Event:  Game Changer Teen Summit
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  10AM 12 PM
Venue Name:  Abundant Life Ministries
722 Falls Rd
Rocky Mount NC 27804
Event Description:  Teen Summit to discuss
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Partice Smith
Event Contact Number:  252 544 4161
Event Contact Email:  Part316@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  n/a

 

 

Name of Event:  ST. MONTAQUE UNITY UNION
Event Date:  06/30/2019
Event Time:  11:00 am
Venue Name:  St Montaque Chapel
1042 Medlin Road
Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  This event will have several …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Magalene David
Event Contact Number:  (984)212-0098
Event Contact Email:  betsylou17@yahoo.com

 

 

Name of Event:  A.R.C.’s Closet
Event Date:  06/29/2019
Event Time:  8am – 2 pm
Venue Name:  Force of Life Fayetteville center
2415 Gary Street
Fayetteville,NC
Event Description:  This is a fundraiser for …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Darleen Conway
Event Contact Number:  609-230-9067
Event Contact Email:  Dconwayfolf@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Www.folfayetteville.org

 

 

 

Name of Event:  Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of
Event Date:  June 30, 2019
Event Time:  4:00 PM
Venue Name:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace
2722 E Main Street
Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace

Pre-Pastoral Anniversary, Celebrating 38 Years of Ministry Excellence

Honoring Bishop Marion E. Wright, Sr. (Senior Pastor)

Theme: A Man After God’s Heart, Jeremiah 3:15

Guest Speaker: Bishop Darion White, Sr., Pastor of Victorious Life Fellowship Church, Durham, NC.

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2019

Time 4:00 pm

Location: Greater Emmanuel Temple of Grace, 2722 E. Main St., Durham, NC
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  DeMarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  adwilli3@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Http://getgraceonline.org
City:  Haw River
State:  NC

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

Name of Event: 

 Reset Refresh ONE Nite Revival
Event Date:  06/30/2019
Event Time:  5pm
Venue Name:  Journey LIFE Center
4921 Raeford Rd
FAYETTEVILLE NC 28304
Event Description:  One Nite Revival with Elder …
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Event Contact:  Rodney T Raines
Event Contact Number:  9108645406
Event Contact Email:  rodney.t.raines@gmail.com

 

 

 

 

free community events , free local happening

