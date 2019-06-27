CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

After A Woman Shamed A Man For Sleeping In McDonald’s Between Shifts, His Surrounding Community Helped Him Get Back On His Feet

2 reads
Leave a comment
A girl walks into a McDonald's restaurant in airport...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

Simon Childs’ life turned around after a woman who meant to publicly shame him, actually helped him secure the good Lord’s increase.

It began when a woman decided she would out Childs, 21, who she discovered was asleep in a booth between his shifts at a McDonald’s in Fayette County, Georgia.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“In the McDonald’s in the middle of town and I saw this guy sleeping in the booth, I go and tell and employee that someone is asleep in their booth and her response was “oh yeah, we know hee her, it’s ok” and I said “not really but whatever,” she wrote on Facebook.

Childs at the time was exhausted from the trials and tribulations of life. In between grieving the loss of his mother, he was also juggling fatherhood, as a caretaker to his young son.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“It kind of hurt to see my picture up there, you know?” Childs told WSB-TV.

SEE ALSO: White Man Who Assaulted Black Female McDonald’s Employee Sentenced To Jail Time

But, instead of jumping in to shame him, people who saw the post instead decided to tap into their humanity and donated money, clothes and resources. Some even paid for a hotel room and diapers for Childs’ son. He has also received multiple job offers according to WSB-TV.

Childs said he was able to have a conversation with the woman who told him that she did not intend to him do him any harm.

Whether or not that’s accurate, it’s clear that the hand of provision was on his side.

“I’m not homeless now thanks to her,” he said.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

After A Woman Shamed A Man For Sleeping In McDonald’s Between Shifts, His Surrounding Community Helped Him Get Back On His Feet was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close