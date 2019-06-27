CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Treasury Department Will Finally Look Into Delay Behind $20 Harriet Tubman Bill

1 reads
Leave a comment
Harriet Tubman Abolition Slavery Woman

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

For over three years now the Black delegation has waited for the unveiling of the $20 Harriet Tubman bill.

The production of the currency has seen several delays since it was first announced by the Obama administration, following into Trump’s administration. Tubman would replace Andrew Jackson, one of the country’s first presidents who was also a slave holder. Tubman’s image would serve as an honorable swap, being that she led hundreds of slaves to freedom.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tubman’s likeness on the $20 bill would mark the first time a Black person, let alone a Black woman, would appear on American currency.

Last month Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testified on Capital Hill and revealed that the bill would be postponed until 2026, with a launch date scheduled for sometime in 2028. He said the delay was because his department was making security upgrades to the $5 and $10 as a priority.

Now an investigative inquiry will be conducted to look into the delay, according to NPR.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On June 19, New York State Senator Chuck Schumer wrote a letter to acting Inspector General of the Treasury Department, Rich Delmar, calling for an investigation. Delmar works as a watchdog over the department.

“We do not know the real reason for these decisions, but we do know that during his campaign, President Trump referred to efforts to replace President Jackson’s likeness on the front of the $20 note as ‘pure political correctness,’” Schumer wrote. “Secretary Mnuchin attempted to explain the delay as necessary to accommodate anti-counterfeiting measures, but it is simply not credible that with all the resources and expertise of the U.S. Treasury and Secret Service, a decade or more could be required to produce a new $20 bill.”

SEE ALSO: The Design For The Harriet Tubman $20 Bill Has Been Leaked

Delmar responded in a letter later that week, saying that an investigation into the bill’s delay would be part of a larger pre-planned audit and as part of that inquiry the department, “will interview the stakeholders involved in the new note design process,” Delmar wrote.

“If, in the course of our audit work, we discover indications of employee misconduct or other matters that warrant a referral to our Office of Investigations, we will do so expeditiously,” he continued.

The audit is scheduled to take around 10 months.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

40 photos Launch gallery

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Continue reading Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

Vintage Photos Of Black History Being Made In America

From the moment enslaved Africans were kidnapped and brought to the land that went on to be called the United States, there has been Black history in America. Black folks have overcome obstacle after obstacle to continue making that same history in the face of adversity. So with Black History Month upon us, there may be no better time to reflect on the timeless and seemingly endless contributions that Black people have bestowed upon these United States. From fighting for desegregation to fighting in the American military to fighting for an education, and much, much more, the struggle was very real. And while Black folks have continued the fight on a number of different levels, the struggle has persisted. Civil rights have played a major role for the Black man in America, something that is more than apparent in the below vintage photos of Black people making history in America despite a greater power at work against it. It shows the good, the bad and, because it was in the U.S. during a time of heightened, overt racism, the ugly. Scroll down to see more classic images from centuries ago up until just a few short decades ago.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Treasury Department Will Finally Look Into Delay Behind $20 Harriet Tubman Bill was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 3 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 1 week ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close