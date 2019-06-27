John Legend Dedicates New Love Song “Oh PITERA™”

NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The “Legend” of Pitera literally comes to life with “Oh PITERA ”, an original love song and music video that is dedicated to none other than SK-II’s iconic bestseller—PITERA Essence by award winning singer, songwriter John Legend.

This is John Legend’s first collaboration with global prestige skincare brand SK-II as part of “PITERA Masterclass”, the latest installment of its beauty entertainment web series “Bare Skin Chat” that amassed 200 million views since it launched in late March this year.

“I had so much fun writing “Oh Pitera”! I was at home and sat down at the piano and the whole song came to me in about 30 minutes,” shared John Legend, award-winning singer, songwriter. “Perhaps it really is a miracle water? It was such a pleasure to join James Cordenand the all-star cast Naomi Watanabe and Tangwei to celebrate the wonders of SK II and bring the song to life.”

“PITERA Masterclass” sheds light on the legendary story of PITERA ; the chance observation of the sake brewers’ youthful looking hands in contrast to their old wrinkled faces. Born in Japan, the makings of PITERA has been kept top secret and unchanged since launch. Known for its transformative powers, millions of women who used it have experienced Crystal Clear Skin and swear by it, lovingly calling it the “Miracle Water”.

“PITERA Masterclass” features a star-studded cast of James Corden, Naomi Watanabe and Tang Wei alongside singer, songwriter John Legend.

“We wanted everyone to know about PITERA . It’s so amazing and it would truly be a shame if we didn’t find a way to let the world know how amazing it is.” shared Sandeep Seth, Vice President, Global SK-II. “So we thought, what better way to do this than to work with a legendary singer songwriter –John Legend to create a song for it. This is our PITERA love song to the world.”

