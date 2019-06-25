CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO]

1 reads
Leave a comment
ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is known for her dynamic vocals. She brought those vocals, a band and background singers to join her for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

If you’re unfamiliar with this concert series they feature musical artists of different genres to play in an intimate setting at NPR’s office.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Leonard wore a beautiful pants suit as everyone gave her a warm welcome.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

She sang three selections including “Break Every Chain,” “You Know My Name” and “The River of the Lord.” With every note she hit and lyric she sang you could feel her taking everyone to church.

SEE ALSO: Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]

We promise this performance will make your day! Watch the full show of Tasha Cobbs Leonard below!

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

14 photos Launch gallery

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Continue reading Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

Tasha Cobbs Wedding Photos

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Watch: Tasha Cobbs Leonard NPR Tiny Desk Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 2 days ago
06.24.19
The Detroit Youth Choir Win Over Hearts On…
 6 days ago
06.20.19
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 week ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 2 weeks ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 2 weeks ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 weeks ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 3 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 3 weeks ago
06.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close