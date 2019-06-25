CLOSE
Eva Marcille Shares She’s Having A Baby Boy

BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

During the BET Awards, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille shared the gender of her third child.

It’s a boy!

This is Marcille’s third child and her second with husband Michael Sterling.

Marcelle told Extra, “Yeah, it’s a boy…and I haven’t told anyone.”

This second boy will join his 14-month old brother Michael Todd Jr. and his five-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her relationship with Kevin McCall.

Marcella revealed that she was having her third child back in May. She said, “Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she said at the time, joking, “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

As for Sterling, he said, “It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life. I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

This is their second child in two years. Michael Jr. was born on April 2018, months before the two married in October.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

Eva Marcille had the wedding she always dreamed of to her knight in shinning armor Michael Sterling. The ANTM model and RHOA star said 'I do' in a fairy tale ceremony with her princess Marley Rae as her flower girl. The wedding, which took place at the lavish Atlanta's Southern Exchange Ballroom, costed an estimated $200,000 and we're sure plenty of that was spent on her two Cinderella dresses from Daughters of Nonyelum International Haute Couture and Hollywood Royal Showroom. The men were equally as dapper and their baby boy donned an adorable Dolce & Gabbana tux. Her bridesmaid, including Ne-Yo's wife Crystal Smith, dazzled in burgundy. Eva's Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton were also in attendance.

Eva Marcille Shares She’s Having A Baby Boy was originally published on getuperica.com

