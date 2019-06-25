Eva Marcille Shares She’s Having A Baby Boy

During the BET Awards, model and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille shared the gender of her third child.

It’s a boy!

This is Marcille’s third child and her second with husband Michael Sterling.

Marcelle told Extra, “Yeah, it’s a boy…and I haven’t told anyone.”

This second boy will join his 14-month old brother Michael Todd Jr. and his five-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her relationship with Kevin McCall.

Marcella revealed that she was having her third child back in May. She said, “Michael and I couldn’t be more excited to announce baby No. 3 is on board!” she said at the time, joking, “Looks like little Michael Jr. is going from the baby to the middle child, and Marley will be the boss of them all!”

As for Sterling, he said, “It’s amazing that God shared his most amazing superpower with us: the power to create and give life. I count it a great blessing to grow our family with the love of my life, Eva Marcille Sterling, and we look forward to welcoming another generation of hope into this world.”

This is their second child in two years. Michael Jr. was born on April 2018, months before the two married in October.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

