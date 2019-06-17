John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist [Listen]

June is Black Music Month and we had the chance to ask Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee who would be on his playlist this month. His selections?

The Stylistics ” I’m Stone In Love With You

Stevie Wonder “Isn’t She Lovely”

Lou Rawls “Memory Lane” (Hand Me Down My Walking Cane)

Rance Allen “I Belong To You”

Fred Hammond “No Weapon”

Take a listen below!

