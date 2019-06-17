John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist [Listen]

06.17.19
June is Black Music Month and we had the chance to ask Gospel Legend Pastor John P. Kee who would be on his playlist this month. His selections?

 

  • The Stylistics ” I’m Stone In Love With You
  • Stevie Wonder “Isn’t She Lovely”
  • Lou Rawls “Memory Lane” (Hand Me Down My Walking Cane)
  • Rance Allen “I Belong To You”
  • Fred Hammond “No Weapon”

Take a listen below!

The Stylistics ” I’m Stone In Love With You

 

Stevie Wonder “Isn’t She Lovely”

 

Lou Rawls “Memory Lane” (Hand Me Down My Walking Cane)

 

Rance Allen “I Belong To You”

Fred Hammond “No Weapon”

