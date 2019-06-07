National Doughnut Day Freebies And Deals

Today is National Doughnut Day (Friday – June 7) and here’s a list of where you can get some great deals and freebies of this deliciously sweet treat.

Source: WRAL.com

These offers are only available at participating locations.

Burney’s Sweets & More of Raleigh: Enjoy a FREE donut or glazed croissant from Burney’s Sweets & More of Raleigh on June 7 while supplies last. No purchase is required. They are located at 4500 Falls of Neuse Rd, Suite 100 in Raleigh. They are open from 7:00 am- 6:00 pm on June 7. Limit one free item per person. You can also enter to win free croissants for a year. See the details on their Facebook page.

Daylight Donuts in Raleigh: The Daylight Donuts location in Raleigh off Creedmoor Rd. will be offering a free glazed donut with the purchase of any beverage. They will also be having a drawing for a free dozen donuts per month for a year. You can enter at the shop that morning. They are located at 7550-101 Creedmoor Rd,

Raleigh, North Carolina 27613.

Duck Donuts: Enjoy a FREE Classic Duck Donut on June 7, 2019 at participating locations. The classic flavors include bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar coated donuts. No purchase or coupon is necessary to redeem this offer. Limit one donut per person. See the details on their website.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Get a FREE classic Donut with the purchase of any beverage on Friday June 7, 2019. See the details on their Facebook page.

Harris Teeter: Stay tuned for the Harris Teeter offer. According to their Facebook page: “Friday, June 7th is National Donut Day! And we’re celebrating with the most delicious treat! Be sure to come back and see what surprises we have in store.”

Krispy Kreme: Get one FREE doughnut of your choice on June 7, 2019. No purchase required! This year they want to give away 1 million doughnuts and if they do, they will have another giveaway of their next new doughnut (for FREE) later in June! See the details on their Facebook page.

Publix: Publix Bakery donuts, 6 count, are on sale through June 11 for $2.99.

Walmart: Participating locations are offering free doughnut and coffee samples. Enter your zip code on their website to see which stores in the area are participating.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: