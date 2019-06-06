CLOSE
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise

The Gospel industry is always evolving and newcomers are steadily making their way through the industry. Check out these gospel artists on the rise.

Marc Jay & The J Crew Band

 

Restine Jackson

Eric Deon

Shana Wilson-Williams

Chekira Daffin

