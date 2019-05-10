Your List Of Free Weekend Events – Happy Mother’s Day!

CLOSE
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

JHT Annual Car & Bike Show
Event Date:  05/11/2019
Event Time:  9 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Northview Plaza
Address Line 1:  5329 Ramsey Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28311
Event Description:  Come join us for our 2nd annual James Henry Thomas Scholarship Car & Bike show. There will be games, prizes, food, fun, raffles, auctions and of course competition. Please contact us to register your car/bike and come out and join the fund and help us raise funds for our scholarship foundation!
Event Contact:  Vernell Thomas
Event Contact Number:  (910) 322-3931

 

 

Mother’s Day Musical Explosion Dinner Fundraiser
Event Date:  05/12/2019
Event Time:  3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  Durham Armory
Address Line 1:  220 Foster Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Mime and praise dancers, old Motown sounds and gospel music with or without dinner. Proceeds fund Long Ball scholarships. What better way to celebrate Mothers while supporting young men college dreams. $15 dinner tickets $10 balcony seats at door only. Children 12 and under half price. Great church outing.
Event Contact:  Pat James
Event Contact Number:  (919)236-3101
Event Contact Email:  pnobles@duke.edu
Event Web Site:  longballdurham.com

 

 

  Community Health Fair
Event Date:  05/11/2019
Event Time:  10 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Redeemed Christian Church of God, House of Grace
Address Line 1:  2665 John Smith Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Free Health Screening for both Male and Female, Diabetic Check, Body Mass Index, Chip Cholesterol, One on One Doctor Consultation, Referral and Much More.
Event Contact:  Gold Omogbehin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 670 1061
Event Contact Email:  rccghogpnc@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.rccghogpnc.org

 

 

  Annual Fashion Show for Mental Health Awareness
Event Date:  May 11th, 2019
Event Time:  4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  NO
Venue Name:  The Ace Center
Address Line 1:  7027 Knightdale Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  A Mother’s Hustle Inc. presents The 4th Annual Mental Health Awareness Fashion Show. The purpose of the event is bring awareness to our local community about the importance of mental Health. This year half of our proceeds will go towards helping families to receive free counseling from a professional. We look forward to seeing at the event.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  919-780-1168
Event Contact Email:  Amotherhustle@gmail.com

 

 

  Mother’s Day Service
Event Date:  05/12/2019
Event Time:  10:45 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  4442 Bonnetsville Road
City, State, Zip:  Clinton, NC, 28328
Event Description:  Annual Mother’s Day Celebration
Event Contact:  Elder Dorcas Beatty
Event Contact Number:  910-564-6630
Event Contact Email:  dorcasbeatty@gmail.com

 

 

 

Overall Wellness Summit
Event Date:  05/11/2019
Event Time:  4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Herman Park Center
Address Line 1:  901 E. Ash Street
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro, NC 27530
Event Description:  Join Mr. William Sessions and BFF (Best Foot Forward) Inc in our first Wellness Summit on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 4-6PM. Speaker will be present to explore how to maintain your body, mind and soul. This event is free and open to the public. Food will be served and entertainment will be provided by gospel comedian “Ms. Margaret”.
Event Contact:  William Sessions
Event Contact Number:  (919) 583-2838
Event Contact Email:  sessionswe@aol.com

 

Community Calendar of events , free community events , free local happening

