Your List Of Free Weekend Events – Happy Mother’s Day!

|JHT Annual Car & Bike Show
|Event Date:
|05/11/2019
|Event Time:
|9 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Northview Plaza
|Address Line 1:
|5329 Ramsey Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28311
|Event Description:
|Come join us for our 2nd annual James Henry Thomas Scholarship Car & Bike show. There will be games, prizes, food, fun, raffles, auctions and of course competition. Please contact us to register your car/bike and come out and join the fund and help us raise funds for our scholarship foundation!
|Event Contact:
|Vernell Thomas
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 322-3931
|Mother’s Day Musical Explosion Dinner Fundraiser
|Event Date:
|05/12/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|Durham Armory
|Address Line 1:
|220 Foster Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Mime and praise dancers, old Motown sounds and gospel music with or without dinner. Proceeds fund Long Ball scholarships. What better way to celebrate Mothers while supporting young men college dreams. $15 dinner tickets $10 balcony seats at door only. Children 12 and under half price. Great church outing.
|Event Contact:
|Pat James
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)236-3101
|Event Contact Email:
|pnobles@duke.edu
|Event Web Site:
|longballdurham.com
|Community Health Fair
|Event Date:
|05/11/2019
|Event Time:
|10 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Redeemed Christian Church of God, House of Grace
|Address Line 1:
|2665 John Smith Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville
|Event Description:
|Free Health Screening for both Male and Female, Diabetic Check, Body Mass Index, Chip Cholesterol, One on One Doctor Consultation, Referral and Much More.
|Event Contact:
|Gold Omogbehin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 670 1061
|Event Contact Email:
|rccghogpnc@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.rccghogpnc.org
|Annual Fashion Show for Mental Health Awareness
|Event Date:
|May 11th, 2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm – 8:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|NO
|Venue Name:
|The Ace Center
|Address Line 1:
|7027 Knightdale Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|A Mother’s Hustle Inc. presents The 4th Annual Mental Health Awareness Fashion Show. The purpose of the event is bring awareness to our local community about the importance of mental Health. This year half of our proceeds will go towards helping families to receive free counseling from a professional. We look forward to seeing at the event.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|919-780-1168
|Event Contact Email:
|Amotherhustle@gmail.com
|Mother’s Day Service
|Event Date:
|05/12/2019
|Event Time:
|10:45 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|4442 Bonnetsville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton, NC, 28328
|Event Description:
|Annual Mother’s Day Celebration
|Event Contact:
|Elder Dorcas Beatty
|Event Contact Number:
|910-564-6630
|Event Contact Email:
|dorcasbeatty@gmail.com
|Overall Wellness Summit
|Event Date:
|05/11/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 PM-6:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Herman Park Center
|Address Line 1:
|901 E. Ash Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro, NC 27530
|Event Description:
|Join Mr. William Sessions and BFF (Best Foot Forward) Inc in our first Wellness Summit on Saturday May 11, 2019 from 4-6PM. Speaker will be present to explore how to maintain your body, mind and soul. This event is free and open to the public. Food will be served and entertainment will be provided by gospel comedian “Ms. Margaret”.
|Event Contact:
|William Sessions
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 583-2838
|Event Contact Email:
|sessionswe@aol.com
