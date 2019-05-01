Gospel Artist From Columbus Christon Gray Gets Married! See The Photos

Congratulations to Columbus Ohio’s own Christon Gray! He and his lovely wife Shana recently tied the knot in a private ceremony in Ohio. The couple first announced the engagement last June to the world via instagram.
RELATED STORY: 2018 Stellar Awards Exclusive: Christon Gray on the Red Carpet
RELATED STORY: Exclusive Christon Gray Joy Unplugged Performance
Christon is a singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer that first burst onto the gospel scene with his breakout project ‘School of Roses’ in 2014 charting on the Billboard for several weeks. Since then Gray has released ‘The Glory Album’ and ‘Clear the Heir’. His new wife is an actress and a life coach.
Blessings to the happy couple!
Celebrity Weddings
Celebrity Weddings
1. Solange Knowles and Alan FergusonSource: 1 of 35
2. Tina Knowles & Richard LawsonSource: 2 of 35
3. Paula Patton & Robin ThickeSource: 3 of 35
4. Courtney Vance & Angela BassettSource: 4 of 35
5. Kanye West & Kim KardashianSource: 5 of 35
6. Halle BerrySource: 6 of 35
7. Tina Knowles & Richard LawsonSource: 7 of 35
8. Adina HowardSource: 8 of 35
9. EveSource: 9 of 35
10. The ObamasSource: 10 of 35
11. Ice T & CocoSource: 11 of 35
12. Snoop Dogg and ShanteSource: 12 of 35
13. BeyonceSource: 13 of 35
14. Bill & Hillary ClintonSource: 14 of 35
15. Mary J. BligeSource: 15 of 35
16. Dwaine Wade & Gabrielle UnionSource: 16 of 35
17. Tamar Braxton and Vince HerbertSource: 17 of 35
18. Kandi BurrisSource: 18 of 35
19. Mariah Carey & Nick CannonSource: 19 of 35
20. Sherri Shepard & Lamar SallySource: 20 of 35
21. John LegendSource: 21 of 35
22. TI and TinySource: 22 of 35
23. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-SmithSource: 23 of 35
24. Kelly RowlandSource: 24 of 35
25. Whitney Houston & Bobby BrownSource: 25 of 35
26. Monica & Shannon BrownSource: 26 of 35
27. Rev Run & JustineSource: 27 of 35
28. Debbie Rowe & Michael JacksonSource: 28 of 35
29. Meagan GoodSource: 29 of 35
30. Bobby BrownSource: 30 of 35
31. Alicia KeysSource: 31 of 35
32. Carmelo Anthony & LalaSource: 32 of 35
33. Kim Kardashian & Kanye WestSource: 33 of 35
34. Nene & Greg LeaksSource: 34 of 35
35. Tia MowrySource: 35 of 35
The Latest:
- Working Mom Wednesday’s: Strokes And What We Need To Know
- Suriving R. Kelly Recap To Air
- Gospel Artist From Columbus Christon Gray Gets Married! See The Photos
- Why Did Patti LaBelle Want To Stop Singing? {EXCLUSIVE VIDEO}
- NC Museum Of Art Releases Summer Movie Lineup
- Report: Bushwick Bill Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer
- Smollett Not Included In Empire’s New Season
- UNC Charlotte Shooting Leaves 2 Dead; Vigil Set
- Filmmaker John Singleton Dies At The Age Of 51 “Boyz N The Hood” Was His Own Personal L.A. Story
- Toni Braxton‘s 24-Year-Old Niece Lauren Braxton Has Passed Away
Gospel Artist From Columbus Christon Gray Gets Married! See The Photos was originally published on joycolumbus.com