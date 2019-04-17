“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mental Health Care

From depression to bipolar disorders millions of people suffer from mental illnesses and many that go untreated are in the African American community.

On this Working Mom Wednesday, Melissa’s guest – Angela Lynn – Director of Care for BCBS of NC, talks about racial/Ethnic disparities, the importance of recognizing and getting help.

Depression is the most common, impacting an estimated 300 million people, depression is the most-common mental disorder and generally affects women more often than men.

Here are some excellent resources on Racial/Ethnic Disparities in Mental Health Care:

https://www.psychiatry.org/psychiatrists/cultural-competency/mental-health-disparities

http://www.ncsl.org/Portals/1/HTML_LargeReports/DisparitiesBehHealth_Final.htm

https://nursing.usc.edu/blog/discrimination-bad-health-minority-mental-healthcare/

http://www.mentalhealthamerica.net/african-american-mental-health

https://minorityhealth.hhs.gov/omh/browse.aspx?lvl=4&lvlid=24

Resources for Help

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help/index.shtml

https://findtreatment.samhsa.gov/locator/stateagencies#.XLST-dVKjQw

https://www.bluecrossnc.com/opioid-epidemic

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Hotline Call 1-800-662-4357

