Wake County School Bus Job Fair Today

The Wake County School district is pushing to fill its ongoing shortage of school-bus drivers. They’ll be hosting a bus driver job fair on Tuesday.
The job fair is happening at Carroll Magnet Middle School, 4520 Six Forks Road in Raleigh from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Here’s a description of what they are looking for:
Full-time and substitute bus drivers who are reliable and safety-minded individuals. Applicants must be able to qualify for and obtain the NC Commercial Drivers License (CDL) and P&S Endorsement (Passengers and School Bus).
Wake County says it offers:
- Competitive wage package
- Schedule options
- Training
- Vacation time
- Holiday pay
- Health insurance
- NC Retirement for full-time (30 hours and up) drivers
- Daily guaranteed pay
Qualifications:
- Must be 18 years old.
- Must possess a valid NC driver’s license.
- Must have had a valid driver’s license for a minimum of two years.
Source: ABC11.com
