CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Bank Robbed By Man Dressed As Woman

0 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Exteriors And Landmarks - 2016

Source: FG/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Wells Fargo on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard was robbed Monday by a man dressed in a big wig and woman’s wear.

Police reported that the bank was robbed around 4:15 by a man dressed up as a woman who handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening the use of a gun.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing a long, dark, curly wig, a pink jacket, leopard print pants, a surgical mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Crabtree at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29356 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Source:  ABC11.com

Durham bank robbery , Wells Fargo

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 5 days ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 6 days ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 7 days ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 7 days ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 2 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 3 weeks ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 1 month ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 1 month ago
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close