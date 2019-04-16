Durham Bank Robbed By Man Dressed As Woman

The Wells Fargo on Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard was robbed Monday by a man dressed in a big wig and woman’s wear.

Police reported that the bank was robbed around 4:15 by a man dressed up as a woman who handed a teller a note demanding money and threatening the use of a gun.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured. The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was wearing a long, dark, curly wig, a pink jacket, leopard print pants, a surgical mask and sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Crabtree at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29356 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: