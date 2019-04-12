Stand Up Comedian Dies On Stage After A Heart Attack

Thursday evening during a stand-up performance veteran British comedian Ian Cognito died on stage. Cognito who was in his early 60s, fell ill during the performance at the Atic bar in the English town of Bicester which is 14 miles north of Oxford.

According to the report paramedics were called to the bar just after 10 p.m. The bar owner confirmed that Cognito was pronounced dead at the scene. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: cnn.com

