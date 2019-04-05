CLOSE
Taraji Says Jussie Will Return To Empire

Empire actress Taraji P. Henson appeared on “The View” Thursday and talked about Jussie Smollett and the show Empire and her new movie.

Smollett was accused of filing a false report after he alleged two men attacked him in an apparent hate crime late January in Chicago, and is now being sued by the Chicago police department.

The actress shared with the ladies of the “The View” that she had been in contact with Jussie and he’s “doing well.”  When asked if  Smollett was “definitely going to be on the show” next season, (which is currently in hiatus), Henson said yes.

“Yes. I haven’t heard anything else,” she said. “I haven’t heard anything.”

The show is currently on hiatus  but “Empire” airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on Fox.

