Man Shot Outside Durham County Court House

A man was shot early Wednesday morning just before 9:30am near the Durham County courthouse.  Durham police report that two men have been arrested and the incident happened at the intersection of Mangum Street and Dillard Street. One person was shot multiple times and is in serious condition.

Equaan Straiter, 29, and Jordan Armand Terrell, 25, both of Durham, are charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

