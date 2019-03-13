CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Prayers For Pastor Shot In Durham Costco Parking Lot

79 reads
Leave a comment
US-COMPANY-COSTCO

Source: KAREN BLEIER / Getty

A Duke University divinity student was shot in the parking lot of the Costco on N. Pointe Dr. in Durham on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Ware, a graduate student at the Divinity School and the pastor at Wesley Chapel United Methodist in Danville.

According to search warrants, Ware, 24, was in his SUV when he was shot in the stomach.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A grey or silver sedan was seen speeding from the scene after the shooting.

Duke Divinity School Dean L. Gregory Jones released a statement on Monday saying, “The Duke Divinity School community is deeply saddened and troubled by the shooting of one of our students. We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, support and prayers throughout the weekend, and we will continue to do so in the coming days.”

Source: WRAL.com

Duke University Divinity School , Durham Costco , Ryan Ware , shooting

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 days ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 days ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 5 days ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 7 days ago
03.06.19
New Orleans Police Seeking Man Who Stole $900…
 1 week ago
03.04.19
Nathaniel Taylor Of ‘Sanford And Son’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming…
 2 weeks ago
03.01.19
Two People Arrested After Fight Over Crab Legs…
 2 weeks ago
02.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close