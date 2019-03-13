Prayers For Pastor Shot In Durham Costco Parking Lot

A Duke University divinity student was shot in the parking lot of the Costco on N. Pointe Dr. in Durham on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Ryan Ware, a graduate student at the Divinity School and the pastor at Wesley Chapel United Methodist in Danville.

According to search warrants, Ware, 24, was in his SUV when he was shot in the stomach.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

A grey or silver sedan was seen speeding from the scene after the shooting.

Duke Divinity School Dean L. Gregory Jones released a statement on Monday saying, “The Duke Divinity School community is deeply saddened and troubled by the shooting of one of our students. We have been surrounding the victim and his family with love, support and prayers throughout the weekend, and we will continue to do so in the coming days.”

Source: WRAL.com

