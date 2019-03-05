Manhunt In Orange County After Officer Shot At

Officers are looking for a man who is accused of shooting at a North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper in Orange County on Tuesday morning causing some local schools to go on a soft lock-down.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the trooper tried to pull over a 2008 GMC SUV around 3 a.m. that had been reported stolen out of Greensboro on Feb. 20.

Officials said video shows the suspect was driving down I-40 when he started to fire shots at the trooper behind him.

The suspect then swerved across the road and down an embankment, crashed the stolen SUV, continued to fired shots toward the trooper and ran off into the woods.