Manhunt In Orange County After Officer Shot At

27 reads Leave a comment
The trooper was not hit or injured during the shooting, but the patrol was hit at least twice.
The suspect remains at large, and schools in the area will be impacted by the ongoing manhunt.
Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said deputies and troopers will be shadowing buses. He said there will also be an increased officer presence at Morris Grove Elementary, New Hope Elementary, A.L. Stanback Middle and Partnership Academy.
Blackwood said the increased law enforcement presence is merely a precaution to make sure all students and school employees are safe.
Source: ABC11.com
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours