Local Walmart Employee Stabbed While On Break

Monday’s attack is the 2nd incident at the Siler City Walmart in the past two weeks. Siler City police say a 57-year-old Walmart employee was stabbed multiple times early Monday morning while on a break.

Authorities said the woman was in her car smoking a cigarette at about 12:55 a.m. when two men started stabbing her. She’s now in serious condition and police are working to find the suspects, who were caught on surveillance cameras.

“It​’s terrifying. Things like that don’t normally happen here. Especially working nearby it’s been definitely scary,” said Anna Andrews, who works nearby.

Siler City police are still searching for suspects accused of putting razor blades under the handles of shopping carts. At least one person was injured by the sharp blades.

The suspects in Monday’s stabbing attack are described as two men wearing dark colored baseball hats. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham County Crimestoppers or the Siler City police.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

