List Of Free Weekend Events From The Community Calendar

Fisher Memorial 135th Church Anniversary Event Date: 03/03/2019 Event Time: 10am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Fisher Memorial United Holy Church Address Line 1: 420 E. Piedmont Avenue City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27707 Event Description: A Celebration of God’s Faithfulness Fisher Memorial United Holy Church 135th Anniversary Pastor James Blake Event Contact: Odessa Shaw Event Contact Number: 919-682-7416 Event Contact Email: fmuhc@gmail.com Event Web Site: FMUHC.org

Open House Job Fair Event Date: 03/02/2019 Event Time: 9:00am to 1:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Camp Butner on the National Guard Training Facility Address Line 1: 539 Roberts Chapel Rd. City, State, Zip: Stem, NC 27581 Event Description: NC Department of Public Safety is hosting a job event you won’t want to miss! We have different job opportunities that are statewide and would love for qualified candidates to be a part of our agency. We will have computers for job seekers to apply on site and NCDPS professionals on site to provide more information on open opportunities. We will also have tours for on the job experience. Event Contact: Joy Daniels Event Contact Number: 984-212-0454 Event Contact Email: joy.daniels@ncdps.gov Event Web Site: https://www.ncdps.gov/careers/

Quartet Night Event Date: 03/02/2019 Event Time: 4:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Fayetteville Deliverance Evangelistic Center Address Line 1: 517 Mt. Gilead Drive City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28314 Event Description: Quartet Birthday Celebration for Pastor Larry Hilton featuring: The New Soul Stirrers of Chicago, The Sensational Friendly Five of Bunnlevel, JPC (Formerly Jeff Patterson & Company), Larry Chason, Lemanuel Boykin and Company, The New Pilgrims of Joy and Forgiven Favor Event Contact: Sheila A McLaughlin Event Contact Number: 9105276802 Event Contact Email: sheilaaka@yahoo.com Event Web Site: —

Annual St. Paul Village Community Walk and 5K Run Event Date: 03/02/2019 Event Time: 9:00 a.m. Is this event FREE?: NO Venue Name: McDougle Middle School Address Line 1: 900 Old Fayetteville Road City, State, Zip: Chapel Hill NC 27516 Event Description: The Annual St. Paul Village Community 5K Walk/Run will be held at McDougle Middle School, 900 Old Fayetteville Road in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 2, 2019 starting at 9:00 a.m. The event features electronic timing by Cardinal Track Services, an awards ceremony with prizes for winners, the top 3 overall female and male winners will receive prizes and medals. Also, there are 14 different age groups in which each female and male will be awarded a $25 gift cards. There will be a family friendly atmosphere with kid-approved games and light refreshments. Every paid entrant will receive a free T-shirt. Early bird before February 1, 2019 – Individual registration is $20, and Family Registration is $40. After that date registration fees will be $25 (individual) or $45 (family depending on the number of children). To register online go to https://runsignup.com/SaintPaulVillageCommunityWalk5KRun.

Grace to Worship CD Concert Release Event Date: March 2, 2019 Event Time: 6:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Kiingdom Impact Global Ministries Address Line 1: 2503 Murchison Rd City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC 28301 Event Description: Worship Concert for newly release CD by Pastor Michael C. McGill and Grace Place Christian Church. Event Contact: Theresa McGill Event Contact Number: (910) 826-9859 Event Contact Email: admin@graceplacecc.org Event Web Site: http://www.graceplacecc.org

Spring MarketplaceEvent

Date: 03/02/2019Event

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Is this event FREE?: YES

Venue Name: McMannen United Methodist

ChurchAddress Line 1: 4102 NEAL RDCity, State, Zip: Durham

Event Description:

McMannen UMC is holding their annual Spring Marketplace with vendors, crafters, artists, small business owners. Our vendors have something for everyone!

We also have a BBQ lunch fundraiser with pre-sold tickets. Tickets are $10 for BBQ, boiled potatoes, slaw, and hush puppies. Call the church office at 919-383-1263 for tickets.

Event Contact: Anggie Thompson

Event Contact Number: 9193831263

Event Contact Email: anggiet@mcmannenumc.org

Event Web Site: mcmannenumc.org

Miracle Temple 42nd Pastoral Anniversary Event Date: 3/02/2019 Event Time: 7:30pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Miracle Temple Address Line 1: 1495 Bingham Drive City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, North Carolina 28304 Event Description: We will be celebrating our Pastor 42nd Pastoral event nightly at 7:30 p.m. Sunday service time will be 11:30 a.m. Please plan to join us. Event Contact: Miracle Temple Church Event Contact Number: 910) 483-1037 Event Contact Email: miracletemplehdcog@gmail.com Event Web Site: miracletemplehdcogi.org

