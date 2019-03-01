2019 CIAA Highlights, Latest Scores And Rankings

For the first time in three seasons, the Shaw University men’s basketball team was able to capture a victory at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Tournament and move on to the semifinals as the Bears rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat rival Saint Augustine’s University in the quarterfinal round at the Bojangles Coliseum Wednesday night.
The Johnson C. Smith men’s basketball team’s dream run at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament has come to an end as the Virginia Union Panthers held off two second half rallies by the Golden Bulls to earn a 78-71 victory.
Last night scores: THURSDAY 2/28
Virginia Union 79
Johnson C. Smith 71
Livingstone 79
Bowie St. 74
SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1
7PM
Virginia st. vs.
Livingstone
9PM
Shaw U. vs.
Virginia Union
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – SATURDAY 3/2
4:30PM