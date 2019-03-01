Local
2019 CIAA Highlights, Latest Scores And Rankings

For the first time in three seasons, the Shaw University men’s basketball team was able to capture a victory at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Tournament and move on to the semifinals as the Bears rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to defeat rival Saint Augustine’s University in the quarterfinal round at the Bojangles Coliseum Wednesday night.

The Johnson C. Smith men’s basketball team’s dream run at the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Basketball Tournament has come to an end as the Virginia Union Panthers held off two second half rallies by the Golden Bulls to earn a 78-71 victory.

Last night scores:   THURSDAY 2/28

Virginia Union                79

Johnson C. Smith          71

Livingstone                    79

Bowie St.                        74

SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1

7PM

Virginia st.   vs.

Livingstone

9PM

Shaw U.    vs.

Virginia Union

CHAMPIONSHIP  GAME – SATURDAY 3/2

4:30PM

