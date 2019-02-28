Local
Raleigh Ranks Top 3 For Third Year In A Row

For three years, the pleasant place of Raleigh , North Carolina ranks top 3 cities for the best quality of life. Not in just the United States, but the world.

The quality of life index is defined as ,”an estimation of overall quality of life by using an empirical formula which takes into account purchasing power index, pollution index, house price to income ratio, cost of living index, safety index, health care index, traffic commute time index and climate index.”

According to Numbeo.com ; the city of Raleigh is number three , Eindhoven, Netherlands at number two , and Canberra, Australia at number one.

Charlotte, North Carolina hits at number ten on the quality of life list. Both Raleigh and Charlotte are Top 10 for purchasing power! Meaning in they are in the top ten cities that meet “purchasing power in buying goods and services in a given city for the average wage in that city”.

