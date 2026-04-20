Ericaism: Stick With The Book

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“Itching Ears” And The Poison Of Pride

In today’s Ericaism on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Erica recapped Pastor Warryn Campbell’s recent message about the “itching ear epidemic.” She said he warned about the poison of pride and how many people now live by feelings instead of God’s truth.

When God’s call feels uncomfortable, she noted, we often change our minds and then go find preachers who say what we want to hear.

When Feelings Try To Edit The Bible

Erica cautioned listeners to be very careful when they adjust Scripture just so they can feel okay. If the Word says forgive, it still says forgive, even when you list reasons why you can’t. She pointed to Jesus in Gethsemane, asking the Father to let the cup pass, yet saying, “Nevertheless, not my will but Yours be done.”

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She said if we never learn to submit our will to the Father, we will not walk in real power, purpose, or victory.

Stop Saying “I Think It Means…”

Erica remembered youth nights at church where children read a verse and then said, “I think that means…” Looking back, she believes that mindset is dangerous if it stops at personal opinion. Believers need to study what Scripture actually says, then teach and live that, not just what they feel.

She used everyday examples: our feelings say, “I don’t feel like working out,” or “I don’t feel like praying early,” and often we simply obey those feelings.

Don’t Lower The Bar Or Rewrite The Book

Guest co-host Pastor Charles Jenkins added that many of us cherry-pick the Bible, almost like we wish we could tear out pages that confront us. He said we often play “limbo” with Scripture, lowering the bar instead of reaching for it. The call is to never change the book, but to keep striving, call right “right” and wrong “wrong,” and make corrections for God’s glory and our good.

Erica closed by urging listeners to ask a simple question about every decision: does this choice give God glory and is it for my good? She warned that using “so-and-so did this” as an excuse is just creating your own religion, which does not work. Her final encouragement to the Get Up Church was clear: if you are going to follow Jesus, actually follow Him—and stick with the Book.

Ericaism: Stick With The Book was originally published on getuperica.com