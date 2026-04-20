Charles Jenkins Talks “Best Day” & Blue Chevelle

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On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, Pastor and hitmaker Charles Jenkins joined as special guest co-host and premiered his new single “Best Day.” The upbeat track comes from his brand-new album The Blue Chevelle and instantly had Erica calling it “a good one.”

Jenkins explained that “Best Day” is a celebration of givers—the people who carry everyone, look out for everybody, and rarely get poured into. The song is his way of saying it is their turn to be blessed and to experience the best day of their lives.

The Story Behind The Blue Chevelle

When Erica asked about the album title, Jenkins took listeners back to his childhood in St. Petersburg, Florida. He grew up in the back seat of his mother’s blue Chevelle, riding with an old-school holiness mom in a town with no gospel radio station.

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His first musical diet was urban pop and yacht rock—classic R&B like Stevie Wonder, James Ingram, Jeffrey Osborne, The Gap Band, Earth, Wind & Fire, alongside soft rock like the Doobie Brothers, James Taylor, the Carpenters, Chicago, and Hall & Oates. The Blue Chevelle reflects that side of his musical brain and is designed as “after church” music, since he has already made plenty of Sunday-morning songs.

Filling A Gap With Feel-Good, Clean Music

Jenkins said he sees a gap in today’s culture, where so much music is vulgar, negative, and derogatory. He wanted to create family reunion music, wedding reception music, baby shower music, and “cutting up your greens” music that feels good and talks good to you at the same time.

He reminded listeners that Psalms includes songs about God and songs about life, and that the Song of Solomon speaks to a right relationship between a man and a woman. If the Bible can address it, he said, we can sing about it too.

Gospel Is Not Just One Sound

Erica and Jenkins also talked about creativity in gospel music and how new sounds are not always welcomed at first. Jenkins said gospel is not one sound and should not be boxed in to one style.

Erica added that artists and gatekeepers have a responsibility to use their platforms to expose more kinds of faith-filled music, so the culture does not swing from “no choirs” to “no traditional” to “no quartet.” Jenkins closed by inviting listeners to stream The Blue Chevelle “everywhere you listen to music” and turn it up, because it is feel-good and all good news at the same time.

Charles Jenkins Talks “Best Day” & Blue Chevelle was originally published on getuperica.com