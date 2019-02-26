Summer Camp Registration In Raleigh Starts In 6 Days…Are You Ready?

Are you ready for summer camp? Registration for 2019 Summer Camp starts March 4, 2019!

Summer Camp online registration will be staggered by camp location, March 4 through March 8, beginning at 6:30 a.m. each day.

When it’s time to register

Be sure you know the location of your camp.

On your camp registration day(s), Login to Reclink by visiting parks.raleighnc.gov and select Register on Reclink.

You MUST login before beginning the Summer Camp registration process. You MUST login in RecLink before beginning the Summer Camp registration process.

After you have successfully logged in, browse and select camps to add to your cart.

Select Go to Checkout to proceed with the registration process. You will receive your receipt and any additional required forms by email.

Important tips!

With many people excited to register campers, you may experience slower than usual processing times.

If you add an item to your cart, leave it in the cart and allow the transaction to be completed.

Do not close your browser or log out until registration is complete.

Once registration is complete, please log out of the system.

How to Choose A Camp

Step 1: Choose the proper age category.

Preschool – Typically for ages 3-5

Youth – Typically for ages 6-12

Teen – Typically for ages 12-17

Step 2: Choose the type of camp.

Traditional Summer Camps – provide campers with an experience incorporating a wide variety of activities that may include games, songs, and arts/crafts.

Specialty Summer Camps – provide campers with activities centered around a particular theme or focus.

Specialized Recreation Summer Camps – are specifically designed for individuals with developmental disabilities

Step 3: Read the camp description for your top choices.

Be sure to look for activities your camper will enjoy.

Ask yourself:

Does the camp require special skills?

Is the camp mostly indoors or outdoors?

Does the camp require a lot of physical activity or walking?

Does the camp include field trips or swimming?

Is the camp location convenient for you?

Do the camp hours accommodate your schedule?

Step 4: Visit the camp location to ensure that you and your camper are comfortable.

