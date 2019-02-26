March Is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know Colon cancer, is the third leading cause of cancer-related death for men and women in the United States. Thanks to improvements in screening and treatment, colon cancer deaths are on the decline. In fact, most colon cancers are treatable if detected early.

Remember – colon cancer is highly treatable if detected early.

Colon cancer most often occurs in older adults. If you’re age 50 or more talk to your doctor about screening. Also, if you have a family history of colon cancer or a personal history of bowel disease, ask your doctor when you should start screening and how often it should be done.

Inquire about a less invasive alternative to traditional colonoscopy, called low dose CT colonography or virtual colonoscopy.

