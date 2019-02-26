CLOSE
National News
[VIDEO] Video Of African Pastor Resurrecting Man Goes Viral

Worship on a beach

Source: Design Pics/Kristy-Anne Glubish / Getty

A video of Pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International in Africa has gone viral on social media. The Pastor is receiving lots of criticism from people saying the resurrection was staged. In the video a man dressed in a white suite can be seen sitting up in a coffin.

The video shows some in attendance were amazed and others amused.  The church members at the Alleluia Ministries International are showing support for their pastor despite the criticism.  See the video and read more about the story in the link below.

SOURCE: ewn.co.za

 

