Judge Grants Jussie Smollett Permission To Travel During Criminal Trial

Actor Jussie Smollett has been granted special permission to leave Illinois while he awaits trial by a Chicago judge. Smollett will be free to travel only to New York and California to meet with his legal team. Smollett is facing disorderly conduct charges for filing an alleged false police report after claiming he was the victim of a racially charged homophobic attack.

It has been previously reported that text messages between the Smollett and the Nigerian American brothers who are accused of helping him orchestrate the “attack” confirm that the $3500 check at the center of this case was for fitness training and not payment for the alleged hate crime. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: