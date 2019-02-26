Sources Say Michael Cohen To Accuse Trump Of Racism, Criminal Activity At Hearing

CBS News has confirmed President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen will publicly accuse the president of criminal conduct and racism during his public hearing on Wednesday. Cohen’s hearing is related to hush money payments to women who have claimed to have had affairs with Trump during the months leading up to the election.

CBS News correspondent Paula Reid reports a source familiar with the matter says Cohen will provide documents, prepared by Donald Trump’s accountant that will show there is a chance that the president engaged in tax fraud. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

