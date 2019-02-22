List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Family Movie Night
|Event Date:
|02/22/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kingdom Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|4300 Blanton Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville
|Event Description:
|Join us Friday, February 22nd for our very first Family Movie Night! The event is free family friendly, and open to the public. The movie experience will include free popcorn, a short film for the kids and our featured presentation “The Grace Card.” Doors open at 7:00 pm, show begins at 8:00 pm. Spend family night with our family!
|Event Contact:
|The Admin Team of Kingdom Community Church
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 745-7154
|Event Contact Email:
|admin@kcclife.org
|Event Web Site:
|kcclife.org
|Chili Chil iui Bamg Bang chili competition
|Event Date:
|02/23/2019
|Event Time:
|11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. John AME-Raleigh
|Address Line 1:
|3001 Tryon Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|We’re having a chili cook-off on February 23rd, 2019. All chili contestants should have their chili at the church between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. . Judging begins at 11 a.m. . A registration form and fee ($25) is required for all p chili entries. Registration closes February 17th. There will be three prizes awarded and honorary mentions . Please contact one of the Christian Education team members for more information.
|Event Contact:
|Rev. Terri Hutchinson
|Event Contact Number:
|9192643475
|Event Contact Email:
|vrhutchinson10@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.stjohnraleigh.org
|4 Little Girls: The Story of the Alabama Bombings
|Event Date:
|02/24/2019
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Poplar Springs Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|6115 Old Stage Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|The Poplar Springs Cultural Arts Ministry invites you to our moving stage play entitled, 4 Little Girls, The Story of the Alabama Bombings of 1963. 56 Short years ago, black people were still called Negros. Most Blacks could not vote and could only use “Colored” facilities. They could not eat in restaurants or stay in hotels. Needless to say, black children could not go to school with white children. Life was separate and UNEQUAL. Even with all these limitations, the Klu Klux Klansmen felt that black folks in the town of Birmingham, Alabama were just too progressive so they wanted to do something about it. And they did! Come and experience the tragic events that happened early one Sunday morning, on September 15, 1963 where 4 little girls: Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Wesley lost their lives. These girls became involuntary martyrs and helped expedite the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A brief question and answer led by Dr. Joyce Russell-Jordan will follow the play to discuss your feelings after seeing the production and to express your opinions on how Hate crimes has prevailed over the years.
|Event Contact:
|Shalon Maxile
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 559-6018
|Event Contact Email:
|Shalon.maxile@gmail.com
|Black History Program
|Event Date:
|02/24/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church extend a warm invitation to you and your family to join us at our Black History Program, “Let Freedom Ring!”
We will take some time to reflect upon people who have paved the way for many of the rights and privileges we enjoy today.
We hope to see you at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, February 24, 2019 @ 3:00 PM!
|Event Contact:
|Ms. Linda Williams or Ms. Lisa Forte’
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|6th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/21/2019-02/24/2019
|Event Time:
|7:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Glorious Destination Holiness Church
|Address Line 1:
|5709 Bragg Blvd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28303
|Event Description:
|The members and congregation of Glorious Destination Holiness Church excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their 6th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Elder Otis L. McKeithan. The Pastoral Anniversary is from February 21 – February 24, 2019.
Thursday, February 21, 2019 @ 7:30 PM; Speaker: Bishop McFadden
Friday, February 22, 2019 @ 7:30 PM; Speaker: Bishop McCrimmon
Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 6:00 PM; Speaker: Bishop Wilson
Sunday, February 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM Worship Service. Speaker: Prophetess Jihan McLean
Join us as we honor our Pastor who has a “Servants Heart” to the church and the community!
For more information contact Deacon Glen McKeithan @ 910.257.9802 or Minister Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390.
|Event Contact:
|Debra Baldwin
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 850-3390
|Event Contact Email:
|debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com
|Usher Anniversary
|Event Date:
|02/24/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Island Creek AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|1343 West Charity Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Rose Hill, NC, 28458
|Event Description:
|Island Creek AME Church will celebrate our annual Ushers Anniversary on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 3:00PM. The Temple Singers of Jacksonville, NC will be the guest. Please come and join us.
|Event Contact:
|Alfred Coston
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 284-2187
|Event Contact Email:
|acoston.ac@gmail.com
|Emmanuel’s Black Wax Museum
|Event Date:
|02/23/2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Emmanuel AME Church
|Address Line 1:
|2018 Riddle Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27713
|Event Description:
|In celebration of Black History Month we will be honoring those who paved the way for us to be great!
|Event Contact:
|Shlonda Nottingham
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 638-8609
|Event Contact Email:
|Snottingham93@gmail.com
|Celebrating Black History Past and Present
|Event Date:
|February 24, 2019
|Event Time:
|3:00 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|SMITH TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH
|Address Line 1:
|322 SOUTH EAST STREET
|City, State, Zip:
|RALEIGH,NC-27601
|Event Description:
|WE WILL BE CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY INVITING
MEMBERS FROM OTHER CHURCHES TO COME AND DINE WITH US AND SHARE
WITH US THEIR MUSICAL OR VOCAL TALENT. WE WILL BE DINING ON ETHNIC FOOD AND WEARING AFROCENTRIC ATTIRE. PLEASE JOIN US FOR GREAT FOOD, FUN AND FELLOWSHIP.
|Event Contact:
|MILDRED CANNADY
|Event Contact Number:
|919-838-1464 OR 919-833-8647
|Event Contact Email:
|roymil1970@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|smithtemple.net