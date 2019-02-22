List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Event Description:

The Poplar Springs Cultural Arts Ministry invites you to our moving stage play entitled, 4 Little Girls, The Story of the Alabama Bombings of 1963. 56 Short years ago, black people were still called Negros. Most Blacks could not vote and could only use “Colored” facilities. They could not eat in restaurants or stay in hotels. Needless to say, black children could not go to school with white children. Life was separate and UNEQUAL. Even with all these limitations, the Klu Klux Klansmen felt that black folks in the town of Birmingham, Alabama were just too progressive so they wanted to do something about it. And they did! Come and experience the tragic events that happened early one Sunday morning, on September 15, 1963 where 4 little girls: Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Wesley lost their lives. These girls became involuntary martyrs and helped expedite the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A brief question and answer led by Dr. Joyce Russell-Jordan will follow the play to discuss your feelings after seeing the production and to express your opinions on how Hate crimes has prevailed over the years.