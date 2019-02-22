CLOSE
List Of Free Community Events For The Weekend

Unity of Indian children, Asia

Source: Bartosz Hadyniak / Getty

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

  Family Movie Night
Event Date:  02/22/2019
Event Time:  7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kingdom Community Church
Address Line 1:  4300 Blanton Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville
Event Description:  Join us Friday, February 22nd for our very first Family Movie Night! The event is free family friendly, and open to the public. The movie experience will include free popcorn, a short film for the kids and our featured presentation “The Grace Card.” Doors open at 7:00 pm, show begins at 8:00 pm. Spend family night with our family!
Event Contact:  The Admin Team of Kingdom Community Church
Event Contact Number:  (910) 745-7154
Event Contact Email:  admin@kcclife.org
Event Web Site:  kcclife.org

 

  Chili Chil iui Bamg Bang chili competition
Event Date:  02/23/2019
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  St. John AME-Raleigh
Address Line 1:  3001 Tryon Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  We’re having a chili cook-off on February 23rd, 2019. All chili contestants should have their chili at the church between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. . Judging begins at 11 a.m. . A registration form and fee ($25) is required for all p chili entries. Registration closes February 17th. There will be three prizes awarded and honorary mentions . Please contact one of the Christian Education team members for more information.
Event Contact:  Rev. Terri Hutchinson
Event Contact Number:  9192643475
Event Contact Email:  vrhutchinson10@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.stjohnraleigh.org

 

 

  4 Little Girls: The Story of the Alabama Bombings
Event Date:  02/24/2019
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Poplar Springs Christian Church
Address Line 1:  6115 Old Stage Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  The Poplar Springs Cultural Arts Ministry invites you to our moving stage play entitled, 4 Little Girls, The Story of the Alabama Bombings of 1963. 56 Short years ago, black people were still called Negros. Most Blacks could not vote and could only use “Colored” facilities. They could not eat in restaurants or stay in hotels. Needless to say, black children could not go to school with white children. Life was separate and UNEQUAL. Even with all these limitations, the Klu Klux Klansmen felt that black folks in the town of Birmingham, Alabama were just too progressive so they wanted to do something about it. And they did! Come and experience the tragic events that happened early one Sunday morning, on September 15, 1963 where 4 little girls: Denise McNair, Carole Robertson, Addie Mae Collins and Cynthia Wesley lost their lives. These girls became involuntary martyrs and helped expedite the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A brief question and answer led by Dr. Joyce Russell-Jordan will follow the play to discuss your feelings after seeing the production and to express your opinions on how Hate crimes has prevailed over the years.
Event Contact:  Shalon Maxile
Event Contact Number:  (919) 559-6018
Event Contact Email:  Shalon.maxile@gmail.com

 

 

  Black History Program
Event Date:  02/24/2019
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church extend a warm invitation to you and your family to join us at our Black History Program, “Let Freedom Ring!”

We will take some time to reflect upon people who have paved the way for many of the rights and privileges we enjoy today.

We hope to see you at First Missionary Baptist Church, Sunday, February 24, 2019 @ 3:00 PM!
Event Contact:  Ms. Linda Williams or Ms. Lisa Forte’
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

  6th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  02/21/2019-02/24/2019
Event Time:  7:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Glorious Destination Holiness Church
Address Line 1:  5709 Bragg Blvd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28303
Event Description:  The members and congregation of Glorious Destination Holiness Church excitedly invites you to join them as they celebrate their 6th Pastoral Anniversary for Pastor Elder Otis L. McKeithan. The Pastoral Anniversary is from February 21 – February 24, 2019.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 @ 7:30 PM; Speaker: Bishop McFadden

Friday, February 22, 2019 @ 7:30 PM; Speaker: Bishop McCrimmon

Saturday, February 23, 2019 @ 6:00 PM; Speaker: Bishop Wilson

Sunday, February 24, 2019 @ 11:00 AM Worship Service. Speaker: Prophetess Jihan McLean

Join us as we honor our Pastor who has a “Servants Heart” to the church and the community!

For more information contact Deacon Glen McKeithan @ 910.257.9802 or Minister Debra Baldwin @ 910.850.3390.
Event Contact:  Debra Baldwin
Event Contact Number:  (910) 850-3390
Event Contact Email:  debra.baldwin3390@gmail.com

 

 

  Usher Anniversary
Event Date:  02/24/2019
Event Time:  3:00PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Island Creek AME Church
Address Line 1:  1343 West Charity Road
City, State, Zip:  Rose Hill, NC, 28458
Event Description:  Island Creek AME Church will celebrate our annual Ushers Anniversary on Sunday February 24, 2019 at 3:00PM. The Temple Singers of Jacksonville, NC will be the guest. Please come and join us.
Event Contact:  Alfred Coston
Event Contact Number:  (910) 284-2187
Event Contact Email:  acoston.ac@gmail.com

 

 

Emmanuel’s Black Wax Museum
Event Date:  02/23/2019
Event Time:  3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Emmanuel AME Church
Address Line 1:  2018 Riddle Road
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27713
Event Description:  In celebration of Black History Month we will be honoring those who paved the way for us to be great!
Event Contact:  Shlonda Nottingham
Event Contact Number:  (919) 638-8609
Event Contact Email:  Snottingham93@gmail.com

 

 

  Celebrating Black History Past and Present
Event Date:  February 24, 2019
Event Time:  3:00 PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  SMITH TEMPLE BAPTIST CHURCH
Address Line 1:  322 SOUTH EAST STREET
City, State, Zip:  RALEIGH,NC-27601
Event Description:  WE WILL BE CELEBRATING BLACK HISTORY MONTH BY INVITING

MEMBERS FROM OTHER CHURCHES TO COME AND DINE WITH US AND SHARE

WITH US THEIR MUSICAL OR VOCAL TALENT. WE WILL BE DINING ON ETHNIC FOOD AND WEARING AFROCENTRIC ATTIRE. PLEASE JOIN US FOR GREAT FOOD, FUN AND FELLOWSHIP.
Event Contact:  MILDRED CANNADY
Event Contact Number:  919-838-1464 OR 919-833-8647
Event Contact Email:  roymil1970@yahoo.com
Event Web Site:  smithtemple.net

 

