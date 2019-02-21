Jussie Smollett Staged Attack “Dissatisfied With Salary”

The Chicago police has worked hard to uncover the facts in the Smollett case and today superintendent Eddie Johnson reported that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett staged the alleged attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary.”

Reports say that Smollett first “attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language,” and…”When that didn’t work, Smollett paid $3,500 to stage this attack and drag Chicago’s reputation through the mud in the process,” Johnson said. “And why? The stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary. So he concocted a story about being attacked.”

