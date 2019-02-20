Pastor And Father Of Five Dies From Heart Attack After Communion Service

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Rev. Charles M. Franklin Jr of Ray of Hope Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland suffered a heart attack and died after communion service. According to the Christian Post the beloved pastor was 47 and leaves behind five children, a wife and a church that loved him.

His wife, Ayanna Franklin said, “My heart is heavy, but Earth has no sorrow Heaven cannot heal. I was blessed to have married an exceptional man from which I now have amazing and beautiful children to live on and carry out his legacy. His departure, though untimely for us, was all on time according to God.”

One of the deacons, Darrell B. Giles mentioned that Franklin had a seizure in his office around 1 p.m after preaching and serving communion. The church nurse went in and called the ambulance immediately.

His wife on Facebook posted a video on Valentine’s Day expressing her love to him not knowing he would die that weekend.

She said to the church, “Ray of Hope, be not sad, but rejoice in having had such an inspirational, vibrant pastor who was devoted to his calling, and represented each of us and the legacy of his father, Rev. C.M. Franklin Sr., very well. We’ve celebrated 40 years, and our faith journey is not over. We will continue to be a beacon of hope, a ray of light to all who are in darkness and do not yet know their Savior. My husband, my pastor, our pastor preached the Good News of Christ and served God’s people well. I love you all, and remember, everyone Needs a Ray of Hope!”

Franklin was the only son of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn. Many remember him for being caring, active and was recently working on a project with his congregation. Franklin also believed in community activism.

State Delegate, Talmadge Branch said, “He knew his members by name,” Branch added. “His style of preaching mixed in humor. He would tell jokes in the pulpit — and talk about what it was like growing up as a pastor’s son. He was well respected.”

We will continue to keep the family, friends and congregation of Rev. Charles M. Franklin Jr.

