CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Pastor And Father Of Five Dies From Heart Attack After Communion Service

1 reads
Leave a comment

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

Rev. Charles M. Franklin Jr of Ray of Hope Baptist Church in Baltimore, Maryland suffered a heart attack and died after communion service. According to the Christian Post the beloved pastor was 47 and leaves behind five children, a wife and a church that loved him.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

His wife, Ayanna Franklin said, “My heart is heavy, but Earth has no sorrow Heaven cannot heal. I was blessed to have married an exceptional man from which I now have amazing and beautiful children to live on and carry out his legacy. His departure, though untimely for us, was all on time according to God.”

One of the deacons, Darrell B. Giles mentioned that Franklin had a seizure in his office around 1 p.m after preaching and serving communion. The church nurse went in and called the ambulance immediately.

SEE ALSO: Pastor Commits Suicide After Struggling With Mental Illness

His wife on Facebook posted a video on Valentine’s Day expressing her love to him not knowing he would die that weekend.

 

She said to the church, “Ray of Hope, be not sad, but rejoice in having had such an inspirational, vibrant pastor who was devoted to his calling, and represented each of us and the legacy of his father, Rev. C.M. Franklin Sr., very well. We’ve celebrated 40 years, and our faith journey is not over. We will continue to be a beacon of hope, a ray of light to all who are in darkness and do not yet know their Savior. My husband, my pastor, our pastor preached the Good News of Christ and served God’s people well. I love you all, and remember, everyone Needs a Ray of Hope!”

Franklin was the only son of Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn. Many remember him for being caring, active and was recently working on a project with his congregation. Franklin also believed in community activism.

State Delegate, Talmadge Branch said, “He knew his members by name,” Branch added. “His style of preaching mixed in humor. He would tell jokes in the pulpit — and talk about what it was like growing up as a pastor’s son. He was well respected.”

We will continue to keep the family, friends and congregation of Rev. Charles M. Franklin Jr.

Check out celebrities who died in 2019 below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

5 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Continue reading Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Celebrities Who Died In 2019

Here’s a list of celebrities gone, but not forgotten…

Pastor And Father Of Five Dies From Heart Attack After Communion Service was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 day ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 2 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 6 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close