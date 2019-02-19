CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Rumors That “Empire” Cuts Jussie Smollett’s Screen Time As Questions Mount

4 reads
Leave a comment
Jussie Smollett

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Everyday there seems to be a new twist to the Jussie Smollett Attack story. The word is Smollett who was supposed to have nine scenes and a big musical number in the next to last  episode of Empire, has seen five of his scenes cut and the song cut out completely in furious rewrites. Smollett alleged that he was attacked after he went to a Subway restaurant early in the morning of 29 January. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: msn.com

 

 

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 7 hours ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 5 days ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 1 week ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 2 weeks ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 weeks ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close