Loving Her Legacy : Gloria Mayfield Banks

Gloria Mayfield Banks a Detroit , Michigan native. She was born September 8, 1956.

Banks openly shares that she grew up dyslexic. Through that obstacle, she was able to graduate from Howard University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing

Later from Harvard University with a Master’s of Business Administration. Gloria was later awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Gloria Mayfield Banks is also the author of her recently published book, “Quantum Leaps,” which details ten specific steps to help people develop and grow beyond their own beliefs.

Gloria is ranked number one Elite National Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She annually is leading the international sales team to success.

“Courage is Required.” -Gloria Mayfield Banks

