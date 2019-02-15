CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Loving Her Legacy : Gloria Mayfield Banks

2 reads
Leave a comment
Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 Gloria Mayfield Banks a Detroit , Michigan native. She was born  8, 1956.

Banks openly shares that she grew up dyslexic. Through that obstacle, she was able to graduate from Howard University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Later from Harvard University with a Master’s of Business Administration. Gloria was later awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

Gloria Mayfield Banks is also the author of her recently published book, “Quantum Leaps,” which details ten specific steps to help people develop and grow beyond their own beliefs.

Gloria is ranked number one Elite National Sales Director for Mary Kay Cosmetics. She annually is leading the international sales team to success.

“Courage is Required.” -Gloria Mayfield Banks

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 4 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 1 week ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 1 week ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 2 weeks ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close