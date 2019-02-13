“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Recognizing “True Love”

Local
| 02.13.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

It’s the season of LOVE and  Dr. Wil Nichols, who has the “My Marriage University” gives advice on some of the most asked questions.

 

Whether married or single we have questions:

  • How do my spouse and I keep the fire burning for one another?
  • Is there anything special we can to do on a daily, weekly or monthly basis that will help keep our marriage strong

Single

  • How do I recognize true love (not infatuation)
  • Are relationship website off limits?
  • the bible says “He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord.”  Is it wrong for SHE to find HIM?

Its about …. LOVE Valentines Day edition of “Working Mom Wednesday’s” with Dr’s Wil & Grace Nichols with join us.

Dr. Wil Nichols , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , My Marriage University

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 3 days ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 6 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 7 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 1 week ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 1 week ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 2 weeks ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close