Convicted Killer Dies In Shootout During Goldsboro Home Invasion

Shackles on legs of inmate

Monday a convicted killer died  as a result of being shot during a shootout at a  home invasion in Goldsboro. According to Goldsboro police  40-year-old Ryan Jermaine Allen was one of three men who forced their way into a  home on West New Hope Road. The home invasion took place around 8:30 p.m. Police said a 7-year-old boy along with his father and another man were in the home at the time of the break in.

According to investigators one of the intruders shot one of the men during an attempted burglary and assault. One of the victims shot back and hit Allen. The three burglars ran away and Allen was found wounded in woods nearby. Paramedics took Allen to Vidant Hospital in Greenville where he died during surgery. State records indicate that police arrested Allen in 2007 for murder and Allen’s charges in that case were downgraded to manslaughter. Allen got out of prison in January 2013. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

 

