CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Search And Rescue Underway For Missing Lumberton Man

1 reads
Leave a comment
BRITAIN-ATTACK

Source: OLI SCARFF / Getty

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Robeson County.  Saturday afternoon 20-year-old Tevin Newell of Lumberton was reported missing according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the Robeson County Search and Rescue team are currently searching for Newell. He was last seen on Glen Cove Drive in Lumberton.

Newell is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie with silver sleeves, gray shorts and black flip-flops. It is  believed that he suffers from a form of cognitive impairment.  Anyone is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

SOIRCE: cbs17.com

 

 

Jerry Smith , Robeson County Search and Rescue , Silver Alert , Tevin Newell

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 5 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 6 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close