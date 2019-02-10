Search And Rescue Underway For Missing Lumberton Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man in Robeson County. Saturday afternoon 20-year-old Tevin Newell of Lumberton was reported missing according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the Robeson County Search and Rescue team are currently searching for Newell. He was last seen on Glen Cove Drive in Lumberton.

Newell is described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 350 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in dreadlocks wearing a black hoodie with silver sleeves, gray shorts and black flip-flops. It is believed that he suffers from a form of cognitive impairment. Anyone is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170.

SOIRCE: cbs17.com

