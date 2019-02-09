CLOSE
2019 Black History Month
Home2019 Black History Month

Loving Her Legacy: Issa Rae

0 reads
Leave a comment
74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Jo-Issa Rae Diop known best as Issa Rae, born January 12,1985 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her parents, Abdoulaye Diop and Delyna Hayward; a  doctor and teacher raised five children.

Issa Rae grew up to become a ScreenwriterAuthorProducerActressDirector.Many recognize her as the star and executive producer of the hit HBO show, Insecure on three season; going on 4. Rae has successfully  produced other projects.

Radio One

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Issa Rae was recognized for her creation of the Awkward Black Girl web series, she successfully wrote the book that broke down the life andThe Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl. Her memoir covers all the struggles of growing up and dealing with being considered, not “black enough”. Even though, she “Rooting For Everyone Black”.

“Diversity is still a huge issue. We need more people of color in positions of power to green light content. If you want to see content of color, then it has to be in the hands of people of color.” -Issa Rae

BHM , Issa Rae

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 days ago
02.08.19
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 3 days ago
02.07.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 4 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 5 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 1 week ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 2 weeks ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 2 weeks ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close