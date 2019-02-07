CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael B. Jordan Tells Oprah He Went To Therapy After Black Panther

0 reads
Leave a comment
Cast of Creed Appearance

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Michael B. Jordan was totally convincing in playing the villain in Black Panther but he tells Oprah the role took a toll on his mental health.

He revealed to Oprah at the taping of her “SuperSoul Conversations” TV special that he sought professional help after playing the villain. “I went to therapy, I started talking to people, starting unpacking a little bit,” ….

“I was by myself, isolating myself,” Jordan said when Winfrey asked where he went to “get all that nastiness” to play the Marvel villain Killmonger.

Read more at EURWEB.com

Black Panther , Michael B. Jordan , Oprah Winfrey

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dr. Vanessa Tyson Accuses Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax…
 12 hours ago
02.06.19
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On…
 2 days ago
02.05.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…
 3 days ago
02.04.19
1 of The First Bill Cosby Accusers Dead…
 5 days ago
02.01.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Oscar…
 6 days ago
02.01.19
Ten Days Later Roger Goodell Talks About No…
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 1 week ago
01.30.19
Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Give State Of…
 1 week ago
01.28.19
Congressional Leaders & Donald Trump Reportedly Reach Tentative…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…
 2 weeks ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close