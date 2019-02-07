Michael B. Jordan Tells Oprah He Went To Therapy After Black Panther

Michael B. Jordan was totally convincing in playing the villain in Black Panther but he tells Oprah the role took a toll on his mental health.

He revealed to Oprah at the taping of her “SuperSoul Conversations” TV special that he sought professional help after playing the villain. “I went to therapy, I started talking to people, starting unpacking a little bit,” ….

“I was by myself, isolating myself,” Jordan said when Winfrey asked where he went to “get all that nastiness” to play the Marvel villain Killmonger.

Read more at EURWEB.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: