Faith Walking: Don’t Be Wishy-Washy (VIDEO)

There is a phrase that says “Consistency is key.” Erica Campbell spoke about how we need to be consistent and make sure our decisions are based upon our faith.

When we do things base upon how we feel things can go wrong. Erica mentioned that being consistent sometimes can be scary and uncomfortable. We try to move forward, but something could possibly send us back.

Nevertheless, at times we listen to others that aren’t on our team or rooting for us and that make us doubt ourselves. Erica wants us to stay committed and follow God’s instructions as he guides us.

Make sure you’re grounded and stick with it. She also wants us to focus on the fact that God is our reward, remember to stay consistent.

